Norges Bank Takes $1.58 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

