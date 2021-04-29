Norges Bank Takes $1.61 Million Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Norges Bank owned 0.31% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 105,944 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 171,944 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of STRL opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $599.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

