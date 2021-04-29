Norges Bank Takes $1.66 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSE MOD opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.27 million, a PE ratio of -152.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

