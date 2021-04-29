Norges Bank Takes $2.11 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.26% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

MGPI opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

