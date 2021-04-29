Norges Bank Takes $2.25 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 63,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $60.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

