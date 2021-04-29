Norges Bank Takes $2.41 Million Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 572,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.55% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TrueCar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE opened at $4.52 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $445.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

