Norges Bank Takes Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.25% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLW opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

