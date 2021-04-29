Norges Bank Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.09. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,796,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock valued at $302,119,090. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

