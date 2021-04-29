Norges Bank Takes Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.25% of MSG Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MSG Networks by 2,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $16.16 on Thursday. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $916.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

