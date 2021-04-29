Norges Bank Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.26% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $710,412.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:NX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $937.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

