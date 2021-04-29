NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.82

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €47.82 ($56.26) and last traded at €46.60 ($54.82), with a volume of 50522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €47.64 ($56.05).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.70 ($50.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.55.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

