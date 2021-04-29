Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.00. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 4,170 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.