North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 7,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,981. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $392.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.