North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Up 10.4% on Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as high as C$16.11 and last traded at C$15.96. 111,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 100,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at C$11,085,537.55. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.89.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

