North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $12.77 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.27% of Neogen worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,553. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,601. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

