North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.96. 3,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.33 and its 200 day moving average is $409.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.86 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

