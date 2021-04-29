North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 371,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,000. Rollins makes up about 1.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 21,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

