North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,466 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Open Text comprises approximately 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.11% of Open Text worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,732,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,577,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,644,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,720,000 after purchasing an additional 694,622 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 42,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.