North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.08% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.31. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.