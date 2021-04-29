Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

