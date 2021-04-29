Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.73.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

