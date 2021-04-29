Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 2,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,415. The stock has a market cap of $842.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

