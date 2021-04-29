Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to 24.000-24.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.90. 57,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,628. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $352.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

