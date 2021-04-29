Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 186,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after buying an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 101,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $66,740.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,672.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

