Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

NCLH stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

