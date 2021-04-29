Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $30.23

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.23, but opened at $31.39. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 269,393 shares changing hands.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

