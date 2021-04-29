NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading grew its position in shares of NOV by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

