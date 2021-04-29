Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.55-0.66 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.