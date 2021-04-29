Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report sales of $156.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.07 million to $156.95 million. Novanta reported sales of $155.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $645.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $684.43 million, with estimates ranging from $678.33 million to $690.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Novanta by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

