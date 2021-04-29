Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

