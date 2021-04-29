Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

