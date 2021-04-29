NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $205.50

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.50, but opened at $195.00. NovoCure shares last traded at $199.66, with a volume of 3,278 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.48 and a beta of 1.29.
In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
