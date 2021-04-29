NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $205.50

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.50, but opened at $195.00. NovoCure shares last traded at $199.66, with a volume of 3,278 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.48 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

