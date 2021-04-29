Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

