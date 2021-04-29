NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend by 900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

