NRG Energy (NRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

