Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO Sells $2,812,508.56 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

