Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.43. 286,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

