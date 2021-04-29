NuCypher Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $326.61 million and approximately $44.16 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00067701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.00818412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00097706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,163,285,039 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

