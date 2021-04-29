NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $37.31 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

