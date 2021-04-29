NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 246.1% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $4.21 million and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026340 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,378,525 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,096,407 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

