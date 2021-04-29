NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.52

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $71.82, with a volume of 2643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.
NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
