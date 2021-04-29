NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.52

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $71.82, with a volume of 2643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Get NuVasive alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.