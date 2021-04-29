Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 119.3% in April

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,847,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 537,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,117 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

