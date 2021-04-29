Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
