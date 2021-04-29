Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.64.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $189,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,671 shares of company stock worth $2,222,206.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.