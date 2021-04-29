Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Shares of JLS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 14,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,913. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

