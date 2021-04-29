Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.