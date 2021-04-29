Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in April

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE NNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 39,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,972. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

