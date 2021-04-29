Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 304,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 36,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

