Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
