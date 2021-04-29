Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.