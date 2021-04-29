nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.70 million-$541.11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.93 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

NVT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 63,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.62 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

