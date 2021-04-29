nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,189. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.62 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

